Bison Extracts
Stampede With Us
2
About
THC lotions, creams, & patches
20 products
Balms
Bison Extracts Extended Relief Pain Cream
by Bison Extracts
5.0
(
2
)
Transdermal Patches
Bison Hyde Transdermal Patch 50mg 2-Pack
by Bison Extracts
THC 50%
5.0
(
2
)
Balms
Pain Soak 50mg
by Bison Extracts
THC 20%
CBD 27%
5.0
(
1
)
Transdermal Patches
Transdermal Patches 250mg 5-pack
by Bison Extracts
THC 500%
CBD 16%
5.0
(
1
)
Transdermal Patches
Frosted Cherry Pain Patches 250mg 5pk
by Bison Extracts
THC 250%
CBD 0%
Balms
Pain Soak Bath Salts 500mg
by Bison Extracts
THC 180%
CBD 0%
Balms
Bruce Banner Extended Pain Cream 200mg
by Bison Extracts
THC 169%
CBD 152%
Balms
Frosted Cherry Extended Relief Pain Cream 200mg
by Bison Extracts
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Balms
Pain Cream Extended Relief 350mg
by Bison Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Lubricants & Oils
Bison Extracts Friction Oil (Massage Oil) 500mg 3oz
by Bison Extracts
Transdermal Patches
Transdermal THC Patch 100mg
by Bison Extracts
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Lubricants & Oils
Alleviation Suppositories 50mg 2-pack
by Bison Extracts
THC 55.76%
CBD 2.01%
Balms
Honey Peach Extended Relief Pain Cream 200mg
by Bison Extracts
THC 50%
CBD 0%
Balms
Reclaim Face Cream 250mg
by Bison Extracts
THC 250%
CBD 0%
Lubricants & Oils
Hybrid Suppository 100mg
by Bison Extracts
THC 178%
CBD 197%
Balms
VCDC Ext. Relief Pain Cream 200mg
by Bison Extracts
THC 345%
CBD 0%
Lubricants & Oils
Bison Extracts Liberation Personal Lubricant
by Bison Extracts
Lubricants & Oils
Liberation Personal Lubricant 300mg 30mL
by Bison Extracts
THC 300%
CBD 0%
Balms
Bison Extracts Regular Pain Cream 200mg 2oz
by Bison Extracts
THC 200%
Transdermal Patches
Frosted Cherry CBD Bison Hyde Pain Patches 250mg 5pk
by Bison Extracts
THC 250%
CBD 0%
