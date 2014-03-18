About this strain
Green Kush is the offspring of cannabis favorites Green Crack and Purple Kush. Dense with orange hair and a sweet pine aroma, this slightly indica-dominant strain begins with an upbeat cerebral effect before inducing a heavy body sensation. This plant has an intermediate growing difficulty but can thrive indoors or outdoors and matures at around 8 weeks. The end product will be shorter to average-sized plants with moderate yield.
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
31% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
20% of people report feeling paranoid
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
