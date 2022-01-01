Blaze premium fair-trade bars are crafted with Guittard chocolate and local ingredients. These small-batch bars taste wonderful and dose consistently, the perfect way to gently medicate. Each bar has break-apart serving sizes. All of our dark chocolate bars are vegan and gluten-free.



Cocoa Percentage: 30%



Specs:



Shelf life: 12 months

Activation: 45-120 mins

Total per 1:1 bar: 50mg THC & 50mg CBD

Dosing: 5mg breakaway square of the bar

Weight: 58 grams



Crunchy, crispy rice cereal and creamy milk chocolate team up in a mouthwatering, crunchy combo. A crackle and pop in every bite! – Milk Chocolate.