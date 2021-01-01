Loading…
Mellow Vibes Edibles | Blaze Chocolates

Blaze Chocolate Single | Blood Orange | Up To 50mg THC

Blaze premium fair-trade singles are crafted with Guittard chocolate and local ingredients. These small-batch bars are tempered, dose consistently, and taste wonderful. Each bar has sunflower lecithin, which increases the absorption rate into the body. They come in break-apart serving sizes, the perfect way to medicate.

Shelf life: 12 months
Activation: 45-120 mins
Total per package: 50mg THC
Weight: 5.1 gram

Rich Dark Chocolate filled with Zesty blood orange pieces; this chocolate bar is our main squeeze! – Dark Chocolate, Vegan & Gluten-Free.
