Mellow Vibes Edibles | Blaze Chocolates
Blaze Chocolate Single | Blood Orange | Up To 50mg THC
About this product
Blaze premium fair-trade singles are crafted with Guittard chocolate and local ingredients. These small-batch bars are tempered, dose consistently, and taste wonderful. Each bar has sunflower lecithin, which increases the absorption rate into the body. They come in break-apart serving sizes, the perfect way to medicate.
Shelf life: 12 months
Activation: 45-120 mins
Total per package: 50mg THC
Weight: 5.1 gram
Rich Dark Chocolate filled with Zesty blood orange pieces; this chocolate bar is our main squeeze! – Dark Chocolate, Vegan & Gluten-Free.
