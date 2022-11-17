This classic flavor combo of rich strawberry sweetness and the sweet-tart zing of the kiwi fruit are bursting with flavor that create this one-of-a-kind, vibrant ruby red elixir.



This elixir has mouthwatering flavors, is easy to digest, and is specially formulated with Sunflower Lecithin which provides an increased absorption rate.



Mojo flows through your body for easy dosing – the cleanest most discreet high available, ideal for heavy or light dosing, and celebrated for being the best “bang for your buck” product in our portfolio. Perfect for mixing into beverages, recipes, or by the spoonful, so delicious.