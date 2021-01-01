Mellow Vibes Edibles | Blaze Chocolates
Mellow Vibes Jellies THC 10 Pack Mixed Berry
About this product
These refreshingly fruity jellies are infused with a cannabinoid hybrid distillate to deliver a vibe unique to each consumer.
Shelf life: 12 months
Activation: 40-70 mins
Total per package: 100mg THC
Total per piece: 10mg THC
Pieces per package: 10
Ingredients: Cane sugar, corn syrup (glucose), water, pectin, decorative sugar, shortening flakes, soy lecithin, natural & artificial flavoring, and distillate cannabis extract.
Our Mixed Berry jellies are jam-packed with cranberry, strawberry, and raspberry flavors. When we combine these incredible fruit flavors, you get a unique and incredible profile of sweetness and tartness.
