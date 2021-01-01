About this product

These refreshingly fruity jellies are infused with a cannabinoid hybrid distillate to deliver a vibe unique to each consumer.



Shelf life: 12 months

Activation: 40-70 mins

Total per package: 100mg THC

Total per piece: 10mg THC

Pieces per package: 10



Ingredients: Cane sugar, corn syrup (glucose), water, pectin, decorative sugar, shortening flakes, soy lecithin, natural & artificial flavoring, and distillate cannabis extract.



Our Mixed Berry jellies are jam-packed with cranberry, strawberry, and raspberry flavors. When we combine these incredible fruit flavors, you get a unique and incredible profile of sweetness and tartness.