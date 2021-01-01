Mellow Vibes Edibles | Blaze Chocolates
Mellow Vibes Peaces THC Hard Candies Cinnamon
About this product
Mellow Vibes Peaces (MVPs) are the Jolliest sweet hard candies on the market. They are infused with hybrid distillate that evokes a vibe unique to each consumer.
Shelf life: 18 months
Activation: 40-70 mins
Total per package: 100mg THC
Total per piece: 10mg THC
Pieces per package: 10
Ingredients; Isomalt (sugar substitute), corn syrup (glucose), distillate cannabis extract, natural and artificial flavoring, shortening flakes, soy lecithin water, and food coloring.
Flavor: Our Cinnamon hard candies deliver all the spice, while still being nice! Be prepared for a powerful cinnamon bark flavor that excites your taste buds with equal parts sweet and spicy.
Shelf life: 18 months
Activation: 40-70 mins
Total per package: 100mg THC
Total per piece: 10mg THC
Pieces per package: 10
Ingredients; Isomalt (sugar substitute), corn syrup (glucose), distillate cannabis extract, natural and artificial flavoring, shortening flakes, soy lecithin water, and food coloring.
Flavor: Our Cinnamon hard candies deliver all the spice, while still being nice! Be prepared for a powerful cinnamon bark flavor that excites your taste buds with equal parts sweet and spicy.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!