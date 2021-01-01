About this product

Gourmet Cannabis-Infused Popcorn by Mellow Vibes is the ultimate way to elevate any movie night. This one of a kind savory gluten-free edible is free from any artificial colors, flavors, preservatives and high-fructose corn syrup. We’ve elevated this all-American snack by infusing it with full spectrum distillate — We Be Poppin’!



Activation: 30-45 mins

Total per package: 50mg THC



Mellow Vibes Kettle Corn is freshly popped and sweetened to perfection. Not to mention the touch of salt which creates an irresistible blend of sweet and salty. Enjoy the delicious flavor that will transport your taste buds to the state fair. This traditional favorite is gluten-free, vegan, dairy-free, and nut-free.