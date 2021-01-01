Loading…
Logo for the brand Mellow Vibes Edibles | Blaze Chocolates

Mellow Vibes Edibles | Blaze Chocolates

Mellow Vibes Mojo Pineapple Elixir 1oz 250mg

About this product

Mellow Vibes Mojo is a cannabis-infused premium vegan elixir. This elixir has mouthwatering flavors, is easy to digest, and is specially formulated with Sunflower Lecithin which provides an increased absorption rate.

Mojo flows through your body for easy dosing – the cleanest most discreet high available, ideal for heavy or light dosing, and celebrated for being the best “bang for your buck” product in our portfolio. Perfect for mixing into beverages, recipes, or by the spoonful, so delicious.

Shelf life: 12 months
Activation: 30-70 mins
Total per bottle: 250mg THC
Bottle size: 1oz
Dosing: 1/2 teaspoon is approx 20mg of THC

This tasty elixir is infused with a distinctive Hawaiian pineapple flavor resulting in a taste experience that is lusciously different and elegantly smooth.
