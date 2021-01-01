Mellow Vibes Edibles | Blaze Chocolates
Mellow Vibes Jellies | 5 Pack Tropical Fusion | Up To 50mg THC
About this product
These refreshingly fruity jellies are infused with a cannabinoid hybrid distillate to deliver a vibe unique to each consumer.
Shelf life: 12 months
Activation: 40-70 mins
Total per package: 50mg THC
Total per piece: 10mg THC
Pieces per package: 5
Mellow Vibes Tropical Fusion jellies have a mix of pineapple, mango, and sweet papaya, it has a delicious tropical flavor that will swiftly evoke the beach when experienced.
