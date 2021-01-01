Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Mellow Vibes Edibles | Blaze Chocolates

Mellow Vibes Edibles | Blaze Chocolates

Mellow Vibes Jellies | 5 Pack Watermelon | Up To 50mg THC

Product rating:

About this product

These refreshingly fruity jellies are infused with a cannabinoid hybrid distillate to deliver a vibe unique to each consumer.

Shelf life: 12 months
Activation: 40-70 mins
Total per package: 50mg THC
Total per piece: 10mg THC
Pieces per package: 5

Mellow Vibes Watermelon jellies are fresh, green, and fruity with cucumber notes, the perfect amount of sweet, they are incredibly mouthwatering and scream SUMMER.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!