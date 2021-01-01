Mellow Vibes Edibles | Blaze Chocolates
Mellow Vibes Jellies | 5 Pack Watermelon | Up To 50mg THC
These refreshingly fruity jellies are infused with a cannabinoid hybrid distillate to deliver a vibe unique to each consumer.
Shelf life: 12 months
Activation: 40-70 mins
Total per package: 50mg THC
Total per piece: 10mg THC
Pieces per package: 5
Mellow Vibes Watermelon jellies are fresh, green, and fruity with cucumber notes, the perfect amount of sweet, they are incredibly mouthwatering and scream SUMMER.
