Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Blazing Trails Tours

Blazing Trails Tours

Bend Cannabis Tour

Product rating:

About this product

Embark on a guided educational tour spotlighting Bend's cannabis industry. Visit locally-owned businesses including state certified cannabis testing lab, smoking accessory shop, gardening center, marijuana grow facility and adult-use dispensaries. Includes presentation featuring The Endocannabinoid System, cannabis consumer safety and Oregon State cannabis history and law.

Let all your burning cannabis questions be answered by knowledgeable industry professionals. Have a one of a kind experience and light up your life with a tour today!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!