About this product
The Blazy Silicone Deluxe Ashtray / Bowl Cleaner is the most convenient and nifty ashtray in the game! This ashtray is dishwasher safe, making it super easy to keep it fresh and clean. It's also extremely durable - you don't have to worry about breaking this tip like with other ashtrays. The bowl cleaner tip is perfectly sharp and makes emptying your bowl incredibly easy and satisfying.
While this ashtray is designed to fit safely inside the inserts on your Blazy Susan Spinning Rolling Tray, it works perfectly as a standalone product as well. Lightweight and durable, the Blazy Silicone Deluxe Ashtray / Bowl Cleaner works both indoors and outside. It's great to travel with as well - bring one on your next camping trip to keep your butts and roaches in one place.
This amazing ashtray is available in 6 colors including pink, green, black, blue, teal, and purple - grab one for every room that you smoke in!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Blazy Susan
Blazy Susan is one of the fastest growing brands in the rolling paper and smoking accessories spaces. They've begun to make a name for themselves worldwide for their signature Pink Rolling Papers and one of a kind Blazy Susan Spinning Rolling Tray. Founded in 2017, Blazy Susan is based out of Denver, Colorado.
Stoners all over have fallen in love with the Blazy Susan Pink Rolling Papers and Pink Pre Rolled Cones. These papers are known to be very slow burning, producing a fine white ash and adding no unwanted flavor or smell to your smoking experience. These premium rolling papers and cones are available in a variety of sizes and styles, including everything from standard papers to king size cones.
The first Blazy Susan product (and the namesake of the brand) is the Blazy Susan Spinning Rolling Tray - a play on the traditional "Lazy Susan". This spinning rolling tray is an essential smoking accessory for any stoner. It is meant to house all of your various smoking accessories and rolling accoutrements. Featuring customized slots for your ashtrays, weed jars, grinder, lighters, and more, this tray will help you tidy up your space and take back your coffee table.
Blazy Susan prides themselves on giving back to the community that helped them get to where they are. Every year, Blazy Susan participates in and contributes to a number of charitable causes, including everything from breast cancer research to reforestation and wildlife cleanup. Blazy has partnered with organizations such as The Lynn Sage Foundation and One Tree Planted to make an impact.
