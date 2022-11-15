There’s nothing more calming than knowing your fur baby has it all together because that means you do too. So when the thunder booms, the new place doesn’t smell like home, or the aches won’t quit, give your best friend a tasty treat to help balance and calm.



We believe our furry friends deserve only the best, which is why we never use preservatives, fillers, by-products, or carbohydrates—just all-natural, high-quality ingredients and 5mg of full-spectrum CBD to keep their tails wagging through tough times. Available in 3 flavors: Duck, Chicken and Lamb.



Suggested Use: For medium to large dogs, start with one bite twice a day, or half a bite twice a day for smaller pups. Increase as needed.



Ingredients:

Chicken: Chicken, Chicken Liver, Asian Carp, Catfish, Fish Oil, Full Spectrum CBD Extract

Duck: Whole Duck, Fish, Chicken Liver, Fish Oil, Full Spectrum CBD Extract

Lamb: Whole Lamb, Catfish, Fish Oil, Full Spectrum CBD Extract



Product Information:

- Net wt. 5oz / ~50-60 bites

- All natural ingredients,

- Made in Kentucky

- No fillers, by-products, or carbohydrates

- CBD is tested in-house and through a third party

- Non-intoxicating (contains less than .3% Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) per the Federal Farm Bill of 2018)

- Dogs have an Endocannabinoid System too which means they get the same benefit as their human friend.

- Not recommended as their sole intake for CBD, would suggest using these as an added supplement to their normal serving of CBD for maximum benefit.