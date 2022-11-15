There’s nothing more calming than knowing your fur baby has it all together because that means you do too. We believe our furry friends deserve only the best, which is why we only use our highest quality full-spectrum CBD and salmon oil in our extract.



We can say we have the occasional bad days, which means your furry friends can too. So when the thunder booms, the new place doesn’t smell like home, or the aches won’t quit, give them a serving of the extract when the going gets tough.



Product Information:

5mg CBD/ml

150mg CBD / 1oz bottle

All-natural ingredients

CBD is tested in-house and through a third party

Non-intoxicating (contains less than .3% Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) per the Federal Farm Bill of 2018)



Ingredients: Salmon oil, full spectrum CBD extract



Suggested Use: We suggest .5ml twice a day for smaller pups and 1ml for medium to large dogs. Increase as needed to ensure your best friend is always living their best life.