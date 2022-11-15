About this product
There’s nothing more calming than knowing your fur baby has it all together because that means you do too. We believe our furry friends deserve only the best, which is why we only use our highest quality full-spectrum CBD and salmon oil in our extract.
We can say we have the occasional bad days, which means your furry friends can too. So when the thunder booms, the new place doesn’t smell like home, or the aches won’t quit, give them a serving of the extract when the going gets tough.
Product Information:
5mg CBD/ml
150mg CBD / 1oz bottle
All-natural ingredients
CBD is tested in-house and through a third party
Non-intoxicating (contains less than .3% Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) per the Federal Farm Bill of 2018)
Ingredients: Salmon oil, full spectrum CBD extract
Suggested Use: We suggest .5ml twice a day for smaller pups and 1ml for medium to large dogs. Increase as needed to ensure your best friend is always living their best life.
About this brand
Bluegrass Hemp Oil
Family owned and vertically integrated, Bluegrass Hemp Oil, a division of Kentucky Cannabis Company, brings the highest quality hemp products to our customers. We breed and grow our own strains to ensure the most benefit for you. We are proud to be one of the first 6 projects to start cultivating hemp in the state of Kentucky in 2014, and more importantly the first to launch a CBD product and retail store in the state of Kentucky. While we have a lot of work to do, our most important mission is: To create high quality products for those seeking the relief that CBD products provide.