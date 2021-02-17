Bodhi High
Citrus Rush Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
Citrus Rush effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
60% of people report feeling talkative
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Dizzy
20% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
20% of people say it helps with fatigue
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!