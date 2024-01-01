We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Boring Weed Co.
The most ironically named cannabis farm in the world
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
26 products
Flower
Rainbow Dosi
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 25.8461%
CBD 0.075%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Banana Do-Si-Do
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 18.61%
CBD 0.05%
Flower
TK 91
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 28.6%
CBD 0.07%
Flower
GMO Cookies
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 32.45%
CBD 0%
Flower
B Bud Bucket List x White 91
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 28.2%
CBD 0.07%
Flower
Cherry Diesel
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 18.3%
CBD 0%
Flower
Apple Fritter
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 23.7%
CBD 0.07%
Flower
GMO
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 23.9%
CBD 0%
Flower
Caked Up Cherries
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 23.45%
CBD 0.06%
Flower
B Jam
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 14.22%
CBD 0.05%
Flower
OG Purps
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Jet Fuel Gelato
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 23.8%
CBD 0%
Flower
Tahoe Alien
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 23%
CBD 0%
Flower
WCG B Bud
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 26.5%
CBD 0.07%
Flower
Cherry Diesel B Bud
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 21.1%
CBD 0.07%
Flower
Mt. Hood Magic
by Boring Weed Co.
Flower
Trops and Cherries
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 16.43%
CBD 0.05%
Flower
VVS Chem
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 18.8%
CBD 0%
Flower
B Jam B Bud
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 27.1%
CBD 0.08%
Flower
Velvet Pie
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 21.9%
CBD 0.05%
Flower
OGKB
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 26.89%
CBD 0%
Flower
TK91 B Buds
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 28.6%
CBD 0.07%
Flower
B Bud Wedding Crasher
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 25.5%
CBD 0.07%
Flower
Triple Chocolate Chip
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 20.9%
CBD 0%
