  • Mt. Hood Magic
  • Grape Durban
  • THC Bomb
Logo for the brand Boring Weed Co.

Boring Weed Co.

The most ironically named cannabis farm in the world
All categoriesCannabis

Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds

26 products
Product image for Rainbow Dosi
Flower
Rainbow Dosi
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 25.8461%
CBD 0.075%
Product image for Banana Do-Si-Do
Flower
Banana Do-Si-Do
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 18.61%
CBD 0.05%
Product image for TK 91
Flower
TK 91
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 28.6%
CBD 0.07%
Product image for GMO Cookies
Flower
GMO Cookies
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 32.45%
CBD 0%
Product image for B Bud Bucket List x White 91
Flower
B Bud Bucket List x White 91
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 28.2%
CBD 0.07%
Product image for Cherry Diesel
Flower
Cherry Diesel
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 18.3%
CBD 0%
Product image for Apple Fritter
Flower
Apple Fritter
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 23.7%
CBD 0.07%
Product image for GMO
Flower
GMO
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 23.9%
CBD 0%
Product image for Caked Up Cherries
Flower
Caked Up Cherries
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 23.45%
CBD 0.06%
Product image for B Jam
Flower
B Jam
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 14.22%
CBD 0.05%
Product image for OG Purps
Flower
OG Purps
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Jet Fuel Gelato
Flower
Jet Fuel Gelato
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 23.8%
CBD 0%
Product image for Tahoe Alien
Flower
Tahoe Alien
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 23%
CBD 0%
Product image for WCG B Bud
Flower
WCG B Bud
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 26.5%
CBD 0.07%
Product image for Cherry Diesel B Bud
Flower
Cherry Diesel B Bud
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 21.1%
CBD 0.07%
Product image for Mt. Hood Magic
Flower
Mt. Hood Magic
by Boring Weed Co.
Product image for Trops and Cherries
Flower
Trops and Cherries
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 16.43%
CBD 0.05%
Product image for VVS Chem
Flower
VVS Chem
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 18.8%
CBD 0%
Product image for B Jam B Bud
Flower
B Jam B Bud
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 27.1%
CBD 0.08%
Product image for Velvet Pie
Flower
Velvet Pie
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 21.9%
CBD 0.05%
Product image for OGKB
Flower
OGKB
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 26.89%
CBD 0%
Product image for TK91 B Buds
Flower
TK91 B Buds
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 28.6%
CBD 0.07%
Product image for B Bud Wedding Crasher
Flower
B Bud Wedding Crasher
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 25.5%
CBD 0.07%
Product image for Triple Chocolate Chip
Flower
Triple Chocolate Chip
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 20.9%
CBD 0%