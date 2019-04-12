About this strain
Humboldt Seed Organization introduced CBD genetics to a classic California strain by crossing California Orange CBD with Green Crack. This tasty strain has large lime green colas that are covered in orange hair. Gas, mango, and citrus flavors are accompanied by pine and pepper undertones. Green Crack CBD makes for a pleasurable smoke for people looking for something mild.
Green Crack CBD effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Focused
71% of people report feeling focused
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
42% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
14% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
28% of people say it helps with fatigue
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
