About this strain
Afgoo, also known as "Afgooey" and "Afghan Goo," is a potent indica-dominant marijuana strain that is believed to descend from Afghani and Maui Haze. This strain may provide some uplifting creativity in smaller doses, but is generally reported to be relaxing and sleepy. Growers hoping to cultivate Afgoo may have a better chance of success indoors, but this indica can also thrive in Mediterranean climates outdoors.
Afgoo effects
Reported by real people like you
478 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
49% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
38% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
