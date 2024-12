Say goodnight with the brand new Nighttime Vaporizer, an inhalable version of our bestselling Extra Strength Tablets. Made with THC, CBD, CBN and soothing natural terpenes found in indica-dominant strains for a fast-acting wind-down. The Breez Vaporizer is a compact, ready-to-use device made with all ceramic and glass internal components and is fully rechargeable. ½ gram (500 mg) cannabis diamonds and CBN.

read more