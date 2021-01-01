About this product

Unlike other white chocolates, the main ingredient in ours is cocoa butter, not sugar.



Astonishing melty and creamy, rather than too sweet. Our thc infused white chocolate was carefully designed to be the perfect way to experience the tasting notes of all of our chocolate grades – with an infusion of cannabis.



All Natural Ingredients: Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk, Unsweetened Chocolate, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla), Cannabis Extract. Allergy Warning: May Contain Traces of Nuts and Milk.



- Meticulously crafted from the purest ingredients, our classic white chocolate bar has a classy, silky, creamy finish.

- This chocolate is ideal for cannabis patients with a love for chocolate and a refined palate.

- Its elegant size and smooth curves make it ideal for nibbling, savouring and sharing.