Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

FULL SPECTRUM HEMP CREAM - 300 MG

by Buddha Hemp
HybridTHC CBD
Product rating:
Strain rating:

About this product

Pharmacist formulated Full Spectrum Hemp CBD cream infused with menthol to deliver a cooling agent that may help relieve aches, pains, and inflammation. Our 1.20 oz Creams are available in two strengths to meet one’s needs and preferences: 150 MG & 300 MG.

About this strain

Picture of GI001
GI001

GI001 is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain developed by one of Growth Industries’ botanists. This strain is characterized by a lime green plant color, citrus taste, and high yields during cultivation. With little to no psychoactive effects, GI001 is a great alternative for those who don’t want their medication to interfere with daily activities. Through Growth Industries’ medical grade, standardized cultivation policies and procedures, GI001 boasts a CBD to THC ratio of 24:1 on a consistent basis.  Currently, Growth Industries’ strains are only available through authorized vendors and pharmaceutical raw material outlets.

No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Buddha Hemp
Buddha Hemp
Shop products
We pride ourselves on using organic methods to create full-spectrum CBD products made from #hempcbd 🏆Award-winning flowers 🔬ISO-6 Certified labs.