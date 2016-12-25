About this product

Buddies Sunrise & Sunset Tincture. 30ml Dropper Bottles. Our 1000mg THC Sunrise and Sunset Tinctures are made using cannabis extract, botanically derived terpenes, all natural flavors, and coconut oil. Equipped with a measured dropper for precise dosing, making it easy to find your preferred potency. Available in our signature Sunrise Tangerine flavor with limonene terpenes for an uplifting effect, and also in Sunset Vanilla Mint flavor with myrcene terpenes for a relaxing effect. Sugar Free, Gluten Free, Vegan