Tangerine Sunrise Tincture 1000mg
Buddies Sunrise & Sunset Tincture. 30ml Dropper Bottles. Our 1000mg THC Sunrise and Sunset Tinctures are made using cannabis extract, botanically derived terpenes, all natural flavors, and coconut oil. Equipped with a measured dropper for precise dosing, making it easy to find your preferred potency. Available in our signature Sunrise Tangerine flavor with limonene terpenes for an uplifting effect, and also in Sunset Vanilla Mint flavor with myrcene terpenes for a relaxing effect. Sugar Free, Gluten Free, Vegan
Happy
87% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
37% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
37% of people say it helps with fatigue
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
