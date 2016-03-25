Loading…
Pineapple OG Cartridge 1g

by Buddy Boy Farms
Sativa THC 17%
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Pineapple OG
Pineapple OG

Pineapple OG, also known as "Pineapple OG Kush" and "OG Pineapple," is a 70% sativa hybrid marijuana strain and is thought to be a cross between Pineapple Express and an unknown OG Kush hybrid. Pineapple OG has limited availability and probably only available on the West Coast. As a relatively rare find, the cannabinoid content of Pineapple OG is unclear, but both parent strains are known for their potency, so expect this one to be pretty strong. Smoke reports mention a sweet-spicy pineapple flavor and odors of lemon, pine and fuel, and Pineapple OG is said to provide an upbeat, cerebral high with a decent body buzz.

Pineapple OG effects

Reported by real people like you
68 people told us about effects:
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
42% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
13% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
39% of people say it helps with depression
