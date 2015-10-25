- Peppery
- Citrus
- Herbal
Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
3,524
Find Pineapple Express nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Pineapple Express nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Found in
Lineage
Grow info
Products with Pineapple Express
Hang tight. We're looking for Pineapple Express nearby.