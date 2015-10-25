ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.4 3524 reviews

Pineapple Express

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Herbal

Calculated from 113 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 3524 reviews

Pineapple Express nugget
Pineapple Express
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Herbal

Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.

Effects

Show all

2377 people reported 17250 effects
Happy 65%
Uplifted 51%
Euphoric 47%
Energetic 43%
Relaxed 42%
Stress 33%
Depression 28%
Anxiety 24%
Pain 18%
Fatigue 12%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 15%
Paranoid 6%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

3,524

Found in

Preview for Cannabis strains for depression
Cannabis strains for depression

Lineage

First strain parent
Hawaiian
parent
Second strain parent
Trainwreck
parent
Strain
Pineapple Express
First strain child
Glass Apple
child
Second strain child
Pineapple Trainwreck
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Most popular in