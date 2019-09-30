About this strain
Super Skunk and The White were crossed by OG Raskal Seeds to create White Super Skunk. Its thick, dense buds come coated in sticky trichomes and produce a skunky terpene profile with additional sweet and fruity notes. White Super Skunk is a great strain for anyone looking to release tension and settle down for a lazy evening after a long day.
White Super Skunk effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
50% of people report feeling giggly
Dry eyes
50% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
50% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
