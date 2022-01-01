CANVIVA 500mg PURE PET CBD Oil Tincture with Salmon Oil is made specially for dogs and cats. It contains whole-plant, food-grade ethanol extracted CBD, which features the full spectrum of beneficial and naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes found in hemp. Our organic PURE CERTIFIED CBD Oil is then blended with MCT oil which is easily metabolized. We have further enhanced our PURE PET CBD Oil Tincture with Salmon Oil to help support your pet’s overall health and well-being.