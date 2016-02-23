About this product

Essential Medicinal CBD Oil, manufactured with 100% organic products, to serve as complement of medical treatments and nutritional supplement. It can be used to relieve pain and symptoms caused by several illnesses as Cancer, Parkinson´s, Alzheimer, Epilepsy, Arthritis, Artrosis, Tourette disorder, Seizures, Vertigo, Migraine, Chronic pain and many others. Oral Use. Sublingual dosing. Does not cause psychoactive effects nor dependency.