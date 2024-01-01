We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
CAKE she hits different
CAKE she hits different
78
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Vaping
Concentrates
Cannabis
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
11 products
Resin
Cryo Cured Resin - Blueberry Zktz - Disposable 1G
by CAKE she hits different
5.0
(
15
)
Resin
Cryo Cured Resin - Mango Kush - Disposable 1G
by CAKE she hits different
4.8
(
13
)
Resin
Cryo Cured Resin - Berry Gelato - Disposable 1G
by CAKE she hits different
5.0
(
11
)
Resin
Cryo Cured Resin - Biscotti - Disposable 1G
by CAKE she hits different
4.9
(
11
)
Resin
Cryo Cured Resin - Dragons Dream - Disposable 1G
by CAKE she hits different
5.0
(
10
)
Resin
Cryo Cured Resin - Lemon Pound Ck - Disposable 1G
by CAKE she hits different
4.9
(
10
)
Resin
Cryo Cured Resin - Strawberry Haze - Disposable 1G
by CAKE she hits different
5.0
(
8
)
Resin
Cryo Cured Resin - Rainbow Rtz - Disposable 1G
by CAKE she hits different
5.0
(
8
)
Resin
Cryo Cured Resin - Gator Breath - Disposable 1G
by CAKE she hits different
5.0
(
8
)
Resin
Cryo Cured Resin - Pink Rozay - Disposable 1G
by CAKE she hits different
5.0
(
7
)
Resin
Cryo Cured Resin - Orange Sunshine - Disposable 1G
by CAKE she hits different
5.0
(
7
)
Home
Brands
CAKE she hits different
Catalog
Concentrates