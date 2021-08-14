Cryo Cured Resin - Lemon Pound Cake - Disposable 1G
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
CRYO CURED RESIN
Live resin on a higher level. A new category fresh out the FREEZER! 💦 Our flower is harvested at peak trichome ripeness and immediately placed in a cryogenic freezer below -238 degrees F ❄️ This process preserves up to 50% of the terpene and cannabinoid profiles optimizing flavor and user experience ⚡️
Thank you for supporting us, we can't do this without you 💓
Made with Love, The Cake Team
About this strain
Lemon Pound Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
22 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
36% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
36% of people report feeling talkative
Euphoric
36% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
PTSD
18% of people say it helps with ptsd
Anxiety
13% of people say it helps with anxiety
Eye pressure
9% of people say it helps with eye pressure
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CAKE she hits different
WE JUST WANNA SMOKE DANK WEED AND HAVE SOME FUN WIT U
💓💓💓 LOVE THE CAKE TEAM
