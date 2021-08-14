CRYO CURED RESIN

Live resin on a higher level. A new category fresh out the FREEZER! 💦 Our flower is harvested at peak trichome ripeness and immediately placed in a cryogenic freezer below -238 degrees F ❄️ This process preserves up to 50% of the terpene and cannabinoid profiles optimizing flavor and user experience ⚡️



