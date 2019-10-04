Diamond Dust Infused | Grease Monkey | $100 Benny Blunt | 2 grams | 36.5% THC
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this strain
Grease Monkey is a sweet hybrid marijuana strain with earthy and skunky overtones. Created by Exotic Genetix, Grease Monkey is a cross of GG4 x Cookies and Cream. This strain saddles the consumer with a lazy, munchie-fueled body buzz that may soften the blow of chronic pain, nausea, and stress. While defined as a hybrid, this Grease Monkey’s deep relaxation will naturally lead some consumers toward sleep, so mind your dosage.
Grease Monkey effects
Reported by real people like you
332 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
42% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliGreenGold
Our products feature the finest flower hand wrapped in Rose Petals, Goji Berry, Smokable $100 USD Currency, and Hemp. We produce Pre-Rolls, Blunts, & Cannagars in a wide variety of strains from classics to exotics; infused with our Live Resin, THCa Diamonds & Crumble.