About this product
The Arizer V-Tower is one of the most effective whip-style desktop vaporizers on the market today. Manufactured in Canada by Arizer, the V-Tower Vaporizer features a digital display that allows the user to precisely control the vaporizing temperature. Although the V-Tower vaporizer does not employ some of the same features as the Extreme Q Vaporizer, it's still capable of delivering rich and flavorful vapor at an affordable price. This unit utilizes only the highest quality toxin free glass that produces pure and clean vapor. The V-Tower Vaporizer also utilizes the vertical Cyclone Bowl that ensures proper heat distribution for an efficient vaporization process. The vertical design allows the hot air to permeate over your herbs evenly, allowing for the most effective vaporizing experience.
The recently re-designed V-Tower Vaporizer has a new midnight chrome finish and more compact design. It also features a bright LCD display, extra long medical grade whip, auto shut-off settings and an insulated stainless steel housing. Similar to the Extreme Q Vaporizer, this unit can also serve as an Aromatherapy Vaporizer or an Oil Diffuser. It's capable of reaching vaporizing temperatures within 2 minutes and utilizes precise temperature control with triple heat sensors. The V-Tower Vaporizer is perfect for anyone looking for a high-quality machine that is simple to operate and highly efficient. Each unit comes with a Lifetime Warranty that covers any defect related to the ceramic heating element.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Arizer V-Tower Desktop Vaporizer
Fast Heat Ceramic Heating Element
New Midnight Chrome Finish
Precise Temperature Control
Triple Heat Sensors
More Compact Design
50% More Energy Efficient
New Clear View LCD Screen
Redesigned with Solid State Circuitry
Lifetime Warranty on Heating Element
3-Year Manufacturer Warranty on Electronics
Box Includes:
1 x Arizer V-Tower Vaporizer Unit
1 x 3 ft. Food Grade Vinyl Tubing
1 x Glass Cyclone Bowl
1 x Potpourri/Oil Dish
1 x Mouthpiece
1 x Glass Stirring Tool
1 x Additional Replacement Screens
1 x Mini Whip w. Glass Elbow Adapter
The recently re-designed V-Tower Vaporizer has a new midnight chrome finish and more compact design. It also features a bright LCD display, extra long medical grade whip, auto shut-off settings and an insulated stainless steel housing. Similar to the Extreme Q Vaporizer, this unit can also serve as an Aromatherapy Vaporizer or an Oil Diffuser. It's capable of reaching vaporizing temperatures within 2 minutes and utilizes precise temperature control with triple heat sensors. The V-Tower Vaporizer is perfect for anyone looking for a high-quality machine that is simple to operate and highly efficient. Each unit comes with a Lifetime Warranty that covers any defect related to the ceramic heating element.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Arizer V-Tower Desktop Vaporizer
Fast Heat Ceramic Heating Element
New Midnight Chrome Finish
Precise Temperature Control
Triple Heat Sensors
More Compact Design
50% More Energy Efficient
New Clear View LCD Screen
Redesigned with Solid State Circuitry
Lifetime Warranty on Heating Element
3-Year Manufacturer Warranty on Electronics
Box Includes:
1 x Arizer V-Tower Vaporizer Unit
1 x 3 ft. Food Grade Vinyl Tubing
1 x Glass Cyclone Bowl
1 x Potpourri/Oil Dish
1 x Mouthpiece
1 x Glass Stirring Tool
1 x Additional Replacement Screens
1 x Mini Whip w. Glass Elbow Adapter
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.