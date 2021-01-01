About this product
Tasty Drops 4 Pets features the same high-quality ingredients and benefits you see from the Tasty Drops brand for humans but instead formulated with your best friend's health in mind. Tasty Drops Hemp Oil for Dogs is a herbal CBD supplement packed with phytonutrients that work to support and promote the overall wellness of your pet. If your dog suffers from joint pain, anxiety issues related to traveling or being separated, or general stress from everyday pet life, this CBD oil will be your godsend. Tasty Drops Hemp Oil for Dogs is a 1oz bottle of full-spectrum, all-natural, unflavored hemp oil containing 200mg of CBD.
Pet owners all over are beginning to turn to CBD hemp oil to treat their dog’s anxiety issues and joint pain. New people and loud noises, especially thunderstorms, can raise the overall stress level of your dog. The same goes for traveling with or without your pet, which oftentimes leads to separation anxiety, especially in smaller dogs. For pets that experience anxiety, many owners see a breakthrough in disposition after CBD hemp oil is added to their diet. CBD oil has also been shown to reduce inflammation, which can help aging dogs better manage their joint pain and mobility. Tasty Drops Hemp Oil for Dogs can be easily mixed into your dog's food to treat these symptoms and make pet ownership that much more enjoyable.
Tasty Drops 4 Pets: CBD Hemp Oil for Dogs 🐶
3rd Party Lab Tested for Purity & Potency
Easily Mixes into Regular Dog Food*
Treats Inflammation & Joint Pain
Helps Manage Stress & Anxiety
200mg of Full-Spectrum CBD
Raw Unflavored Hemp Oil
Organic & All-Natural
Built-In Dropper Cap
1oz. (30ml) Bottle
Made in the USA
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
