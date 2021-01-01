About this product

Some call it a split personality, we call it versatility. The Herbalizer vaporizer is back and better than ever! In addition to providing both balloon bag and whip-draw inhalation methods, the Herbalizer now gives you the option to direct draw through the Herbalizer Glass Steamroller attachment for smoother, tastier vapor. Experience the benefits of essential oils and herbal remedies in classic aromatherapy or vaportherapy modes. What’s more, you can vape at temperatures up to 445 degrees with absolutely no risk of combustion or incineration. This is totally unheard of in the realm of botanical vaporization and San Diego-based Herbalizer is proud to deliver unprecedented vapor versatility in an ergonomic and professional medical device that is designed and assembled here in the USA. Add a hidden storage compartment, an internal halogen bulb to provide instant heating, and four distinct delivery methods, and well, don’t you just love options?



Integrated Whip:



Convenient and uncomplicated, the Herbalizer’s integrated, medical-grade silicon whip gets an optional boost from a powerful, whisper quiet fan. You may be asking yourself what does “integrated” mean? Simply that the whip is built into (a.k.a. “integrated with”) the Herbalizer housing unit using an ergonomic trench that surrounds the heating chamber and houses the whip, keeping it safe and out of the way when not in use.



Steamroller Mode:



The new Glass Steamroller Attachment is the latest innovation from Herbalizer. Using the steamroller provides an all-glass airway for vapor to travel through upon inhalation, which allows you to experience the true taste of your vapor. Since glass is a completely inert material, the vapor produced doesn't pick up any residual taste along the way, resulting in ultra-clean, ultra-pure vapor. If you thought enjoying vapor using the Herbie's squeeze valve balloon bags or integrated whip system couldn't get any better, then just wait until you try the Herbalizer vaporizer with the new steamroller attachment.



Freestyle Mode:



Freestyle means you are emitting pure vapor from the Herbalizer’s bowl directly into your environment – no muss, no fuss. This setting is ideal for practitioners of yoga, massage, reiki, or meditation as it adds a potpourri effect, but freestyle vaportherapy and aromatherapy provide more than just a pleasant smell; essential oils or botanicals diffused through the Herbalizer provide noticeable holistic benefits.



Balloon Bag:



The Herbalizer’s easy-squeeze valve balloon system is simplicity defined. Squeeze, attach, and fill with pure, flavorful vapor using the internal fan. Herbalizer recommends that you replace your balloon bag after every 2 months of continual use. There are three additional bags included in every Herbalizer Vaporizer starter kit.



Get Connected:



Compatible with Dry Herbs, Wax & Oils 🌿🍯💧

Dual-Function Whip & Balloon Bag System

Custom Halogen Bulb Heating Element

Forced-Air Assisted Delivery System

Created by Former NASA Engineers

SqueezeValve Balloon System

CoolGrips Insulated Chamber

Precise Temperature Control

Unique Magnetic Bowl

Bright LCD Display

Made in the USA