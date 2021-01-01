About this product

Alpha Blue, aka Dream Diesel, is a high-flying sativa that combines Blue Dream and NYC Diesel and is a top placing cup winner known for it’s buds that are glazed with sugary trichomes and hues of deep red and violet. This batch was specially selected by Califari’s Chief Curator for its exemplary traits. Artist, Simon Haiduk, from Vancouver, Canada, depicts a lucid day dream that inspires harmony with Mother Nature. Visit Califari.com to learn more.