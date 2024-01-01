Canabotanica - Flower - Jam Session 3.5g

by Canabotanica
HybridTHC 28.5%CBD —
About this product

Jam Session is a dynamic hybrid strain that strikes a perfect chord between sativa and indica effects. Its aroma is a complex melody of fruity and floral notes with a touch of earthiness. This strain energizes the mind while relaxing the body, making it excellent for creative activities, social gatherings, or simply enjoying music. Jam Session is popular among those seeking a balanced high that enhances the senses without overwhelming sedation.

Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

About this strain

Jam Session is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Apple Fritter and Orange Tree. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Jam Session is 28.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Jam Session typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Jam Session’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jam Session, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Canabotanica
At Canabotanica, we’re passionate about offering top-shelf flower, vapes, and concentrates at prices that won’t break the bank. Our commitment is to make premium cannabis accessible to everyone, without compromising on quality. Explore our curated selection and discover the perfect product for your lifestyle. Shop now and tend the garden of yourself.

Instagram: @OfficialCanabotanica
X: @Canabotanica

License(s)

  • CA, US: C12-0000087-LIC
