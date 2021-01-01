About this product

Sturdy and Statuesque. The Arctic Bubbler is the ultimate display piece and a symbol of Canadian heritage and pride. This hybrid water and dry pipe is handblown by expert glass makers using high grade, heat-resistant, 4mm borosilicate glass and authentic Canadian grown Maple wood, and is the perfect addition to any collection. The 9-slit showerhead percolator delivers superior filtration for a smooth smoking experience. All maple wood and glass mouthpieces are easily removable for effortless cleaning.



* As Canada Puffin products are expertly hand crafted, and due to the natural variance of natural maple wood, each piece will be unique and one-of a kind. There may be slight variances in shape, colour, wood pattern and engraving.



Box Size: 7.6" x 6.75" x 3.15"



Product Size: 4.65" x 5.5" x 2.25"