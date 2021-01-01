Our formulation assists in reducing inflammation and muscle tension and combines hemp-derived Cannabidiol (CBD) Isolate with vitamins and botanicals. An all-natural, lab-tested, multi-ingredient Oral Spray specifically formulated to support your health and well-being. A powerful blend of ingredients including Jojoba Oil, Aloe Vera, and Rosemary Oil.



Whether you’re dealing with pain, inflammation or just general soreness from training hard in the gym, discover the restorative benefits of hemp-derived CBD with the Cani-Mend experiences. In easy to apply creams, balms, and oral sprays in a number of different sizes, Cani-Mend is a must-have to relieve and repair your body. Keep your body feeling in tip-top shape every day!



Repair & Recover:

150 mg of CBD

Vitamin B1, B6, B12

Ginkgo Biloba



-Used for post-workout recovery.

-Inflammation reducing antioxidants.

-Supports your body to repair & recover.



These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.