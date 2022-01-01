About this product
Repair & Recover
A powerful blend of ingredients including Jojoba Oil, Aloe Vera, and Rosemary Oil.
Whether you’re dealing with pain, inflammation or just general soreness from training hard in the gym, discover the restorative benefits of hemp-derived CBD with the Cani-Mend experiences. In easy to apply creams, balms, and oral sprays in a number of different sizes, Cani-Mend is a must-have to relieve and repair your body. Keep your body feeling in tip-top shape every day!
Feel better faster:
150 mg CBD
Camphor Oil
Our formulation assists in reducing inflammation & soreness and combines hemp-derived Cannabidiol (CBD) with a variety of healthy seed oils, such as castor oil with its anti-inflammatory benefits. An all-natural, lab-tested topical balm to help reduce inflammation & a variety of ailments.
-Used for post-workout recovery
-Supports reduction of inflammation & soreness
-Fast acting and soothing for speedy relief
These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
About this brand
CaniBrands
CaniBrands is a next-generation CBD products company specializing in the sports, fitness, and wellness marketplace. Cani-Boost™, Cani-Mend™, Cani-Fresh™, and Cani-Sleep™ brands are "Better Together," combining Hemp Extract Cannabidiol, vitamins, nutraceuticals, and herbal extracts.
Customers and professional athletes tell us the products "really work" to support energy, focus, pain management, anxiety reduction, and sleep. Along with sublingual oils, soft gels, topical balms and creams, CaniBrands provides an industry-leading line of convenient oral sprays that are easy to use and enable micro-dosing. Learn more at www.canibrands.com.
