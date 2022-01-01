Repair & Recover

A powerful blend of ingredients including Jojoba Oil, Aloe Vera, and Rosemary Oil.



Whether you’re dealing with pain, inflammation or just general soreness from training hard in the gym, discover the restorative benefits of hemp-derived CBD with the Cani-Mend experiences. In easy to apply creams, balms, and oral sprays in a number of different sizes, Cani-Mend is a must-have to relieve and repair your body. Keep your body feeling in tip-top shape every day!



Feel better faster:

150 mg CBD

Camphor Oil



Our formulation assists in reducing inflammation & soreness and combines hemp-derived Cannabidiol (CBD) with a variety of healthy seed oils, such as castor oil with its anti-inflammatory benefits. An all-natural, lab-tested topical balm to help reduce inflammation & a variety of ailments.



-Used for post-workout recovery

-Supports reduction of inflammation & soreness

-Fast acting and soothing for speedy relief



These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.