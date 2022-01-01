Repair & Recover

A powerful blend of ingredients including Jojoba Oil, Aloe Vera, and Rosemary Oil.



Whether you’re dealing with pain, inflammation or just general soreness from training hard in the gym, discover the restorative benefits of hemp-derived CBD with the Cani-Mend experiences. In easy to apply creams, balms, and oral sprays in a number of different sizes, Cani-Mend is a must-have to relieve and repair your body. Keep your body feeling in tip-top shape every day!



Feel better faster:

175 mg of Broad Spectrum CBD



All-natural balm combining the soothing properties of beeswax and camphor oil with whole-plant cannabinoids for powerful effects beneath the skin.



-Good for post-workout recovery.

-Works fast as a topical solution.

-Delivers a powerful formulation with < 0.3% THC

-Targets CB2 receptors to soothe affected areas.



These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.