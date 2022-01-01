About this product
Repair & Recover
A powerful blend of ingredients including Jojoba Oil, Aloe Vera, and Rosemary Oil.
Whether you’re dealing with pain, inflammation or just general soreness from training hard in the gym, discover the restorative benefits of hemp-derived CBD with the Cani-Mend experiences. In easy to apply creams, balms, and oral sprays in a number of different sizes, Cani-Mend is a must-have to relieve and repair your body. Keep your body feeling in tip-top shape every day!
Nutrient-rich, all-natural relief cream combining the soothing properties of jojoba and camphor oil with hemp-derived CBD for powerful effects beneath the skin. High in Vitamins B, C, and E.
Feel better faster:
400 mg of CBD
Aloe Vera
Vitamin C & E
Our formulation assists in reducing inflammation and soreness and combines 400mg of hemp-derived Cannabidiol (CBD) Isolate with soothing Camphor and Jojoba Oils. An all-natural, lab-tested topical cream to help reduce inflammation and a variety of ailments.
-Used for post-workout recovery.
-Reduces inflammation & soreness.
-Fast absorbing and soothing for speedy relief.
These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
About this brand
CaniBrands
CaniBrands is a next-generation CBD products company specializing in the sports, fitness, and wellness marketplace. Cani-Boost™, Cani-Mend™, Cani-Fresh™, and Cani-Sleep™ brands are "Better Together," combining Hemp Extract Cannabidiol, vitamins, nutraceuticals, and herbal extracts.
Customers and professional athletes tell us the products "really work" to support energy, focus, pain management, anxiety reduction, and sleep. Along with sublingual oils, soft gels, topical balms and creams, CaniBrands provides an industry-leading line of convenient oral sprays that are easy to use and enable micro-dosing. Learn more at www.canibrands.com.
