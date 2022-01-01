Repair & Recover

A powerful blend of ingredients including Jojoba Oil, Aloe Vera, and Rosemary Oil.



Whether you’re dealing with pain, inflammation or just general soreness from training hard in the gym, discover the restorative benefits of hemp-derived CBD with the Cani-Mend experiences. In easy to apply creams, balms, and oral sprays in a number of different sizes, Cani-Mend is a must-have to relieve and repair your body. Keep your body feeling in tip-top shape every day!

Nutrient-rich, all-natural relief cream combining the soothing properties of jojoba and camphor oil with hemp-derived CBD for powerful effects beneath the skin. High in Vitamins B, C, and E.



Feel better faster:

400 mg of CBD

Aloe Vera

Vitamin C & E



Our formulation assists in reducing inflammation and soreness and combines 400mg of hemp-derived Cannabidiol (CBD) Isolate with soothing Camphor and Jojoba Oils. An all-natural, lab-tested topical cream to help reduce inflammation and a variety of ailments.



-Used for post-workout recovery.

-Reduces inflammation & soreness.

-Fast absorbing and soothing for speedy relief.



These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.