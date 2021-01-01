About this product

Cani-Fresh is our most pure formulation, offered as an oil with full-spectrum hemp extract to help you meet everyday stressors with a sense of ease, bettering your performance and productivity. If you’re new to CBD, Cani-Fresh is the product for you!



600 mg of full-spectrum hemp extract (CBD, CBG, CBDV)

MCT oil

<0.2% THC

Natural flavor



A CBD oil formulated with 20 mg of CBD per dose. This hemp-derived full-spectrum hemp extract oil contains MCT oil and is our most pure formulation. Use the dropper to drop the liquid under your tongue to increases absorption into the bloodstream. This delivers a refreshing, powerful entourage effect from multiple cannabinoids at any time of the day. If you’re new to CBD, our 600 mg oil is a great way to incorporate CBD into your daily routine.

