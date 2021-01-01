About this product

Cani-Sleep is formulated with CBD, CBN and melatonin to target all three key sleep phases: relaxation before sleep, falling asleep, and staying asleep. Easy to swallow and flavorless softgels allow for a quick and easy way to consume CBD. Sleep better with this natural sleep solution!



750 mg of broad-spectrum hemp extract (CBD, CBN, CBG, CBDV, CBDA)

90 mg melatonin

Roman Chamomile

𝛽-Caryophyllene

0% THC



These easy-to-swallow CBD softgels contain precisely 25 mg of CBD and 3 mg of melatonin in each dose. Its mess-free format allows for quick administration without ever having to leave your bed. And if you’re sensitive to taste, this is the perfect sleep solution for you – softgels mask any odor or taste of the hemp extract oil.