About this product
A powerful blend of ingredients including Caffeine, Blended Terpenes, Sunflower Lecithin, Mint Flavour, MCT Oil and Vitamins B12 and D3.
Cani-Boost products are uniquely formulated to revive and replenish your energy levels, and increase endurance and focus. Whether it’s a boost in the morning, a boost to get you through the work day, or a boost through that last rep in the gym, Cani-Boost provides energy and focus throughout your day. Trusted by customers and used by athletes in all different forms. Our all-natural Oral Sprays and Sublingual Tinctures are easy to use and WORK. You have things to do and places to go so we want to empower you to achieve your daily goals.
Boost Energy Without the Jitters：
500 mg of CBD
45 mg of Caffeine (Natural & Organic)
Vitamins B12 & D
-Delivers rapid energy & increases productivity
-Creates energy & enhances physical performance
-Focuses the mind for mental clarity
These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
About this brand
CaniBrands
CaniBrands is a next-generation CBD products company specializing in the sports, fitness, and wellness marketplace. Cani-Boost™, Cani-Mend™, Cani-Fresh™, and Cani-Sleep™ brands are "Better Together," combining Hemp Extract Cannabidiol, vitamins, nutraceuticals, and herbal extracts.
Customers and professional athletes tell us the products "really work" to support energy, focus, pain management, anxiety reduction, and sleep. Along with sublingual oils, soft gels, topical balms and creams, CaniBrands provides an industry-leading line of convenient oral sprays that are easy to use and enable micro-dosing. Learn more at www.canibrands.com.
