Party of 30, please. Tart and a touch savory, this winter seasonal big ol’ bottle of roadie juice was made to entertain. Designed to take your cocktail party and elevate it almost to a party party (but no body shots, please). With all-natural ingredients and a microdose of 2mg THC, this limited edition Cranberry Sage social non-spirit will entertain you (and 29 of your friends) through the cold winter months ahead. And you’ll thank us when none of you are hungover the next morning.



60mg THC 120mg CBD per 750mL bottle