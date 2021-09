About this product

NATURE’S NECTAR VAPE CARTRIDGES by CANNA BASICS



• NO VITAMIN E ACETATE

• NO VG/PG/MCT OR PEG 400

• 1ML / FULL GRAM CARTS - 100% CLEAN, DISTILLED CANNABIS OIL

• CUSTOM NATURE’S NECTAR CCELL HARDWARE - PROVIDES MAXIMUM VAPOR

• AVAILABLE IN:

SATIVA - DAYTIME / INDICA - NIGHTTIME / HYBRID - ANYTIME

• NO FRILLS, ONLY POTENCY

• VAPE ANYWHERE, ANYTIME, ON THE GO, AND DISCREETLY.



WEEDMAPS VERIFIED - YOU WILL BE AN AUTHORIZED RETAILER!

https://weedmaps.com/brands/canna-basics/products

LEAFLY VERIFIED - YOU WILL BE AN AUTHORIZED RETAILER!

https://www.leafly.com/brands/canna-basics



LOW THROAT FEEL DUE TO ZERO ADDITIVES, HEAVY CHEST FEEL DUE TO MAXIMUM POTENCY!!!