Feel relaxed and at ease when you use Canna Hemp’s CBD Body Lotion Kind Cucumber. This lotion contains 124.5 mg CBD and real cannabis terpenes (THC-free), and helps with relaxing any aches with the refreshing scent of cucumber, mint, melon, and jasmine. This lotion is great for after bathing to help soothe the senses.

• Lab tested for quality assurance

• Vegan, Gluten-Free, Non-GMO

• Free of Petroleum, Phthalate, Formaldehyde and Parabens