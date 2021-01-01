Loading…
Logo for the brand Canna Hemp

Canna Hemp

CBD Body Lotion Kind Cucumber 100mg

Product rating:

About this product

Feel relaxed and at ease when you use Canna Hemp’s CBD Body Lotion Kind Cucumber. This lotion contains 124.5 mg CBD and real cannabis terpenes (THC-free), and helps with relaxing any aches with the refreshing scent of cucumber, mint, melon, and jasmine. This lotion is great for after bathing to help soothe the senses.
• Lab tested for quality assurance
• Vegan, Gluten-Free, Non-GMO
• Free of Petroleum, Phthalate, Formaldehyde and Parabens
