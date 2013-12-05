About this product

Canna Hemp’s CBD Dabs Real Tangerine Dream is proudly made with 99% pure CBD extract and real cannabis terpenes. Each gram of CBD Dabs Real Tangerine Dream contains 954.1 mg of cannabidiol. CBD Dabs Real Tangerine Dream are THC-free, and derived from hemp that is organically cultivated from a unique strain of Charlotte’s Web crossed with ACDC, before being processed at a state-of-the-art CO2 extraction laboratory. CBD Dabs Real Tangerine Dream can be consumed by applying to a wax vapor, oil rig, or inhale vapors. For the best results, it is best to use this product at lower temperatures.

• Lab tested for quality assurance

• Serving Size: .05 gram (Approx. 48 mg CBD)

• Serving Per Unit: 20