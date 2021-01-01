About this product

Canna Hemp invites you to experience the ultimate relaxation with our CBD Euphoria Elixir. Each CBD Euphoria Elixir contains 656.9 mg of CBD and real cannabis terpenes (THC-free). Featuring key terpenes such as Limonene for energy and anti-depression, Humulene for mood enhancement and appetite suppression, and B-Caryophyllene for anti-inflammation and cellular protection, CBD Euphoria Elixir was tailored in mind to help with uplifting positive energy so that you can seize the day!

• Lab tested for quality assurance

• Serving Size: 1 Dropper (Approx. 22 mg CBD)

• Serving Per Unit: 30