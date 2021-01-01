Canna Hemp
CBD Elixir Focus 1g
About this product
Looking for something to help channel your focus for a project? Canna Hemp’s CBD Focus Elixir is designed to help with energy and boost concentration. Each CBD Focus Elixir contains 658.9 mg of CBD, with real cannabis terpenes, and is THC-free. Canna Hemp’s CBD Focus Elixir features key terpenes, such as a-Pinene for mental focus and energy, Limonene for antidepressants and B-Caryophyllene for anti-inflammation.
• Lab tested for quality assurance
• Serving Size: 1 Dropper (Approx. 22 mg CBD)
• Serving Per Unit: 30
